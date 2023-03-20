LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man from Clio will be spending 50 years behind bars for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

John Digiacomo, 59, has been previously accused of assaults that occurred in multiple locations in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw Counties between 2014 and 2015.

Officials say the teenage victim moved in with her aunt in the summer of 2014 and Digiacomo was their neighbor.

Digiacomo gave her narcotics and threatened to kill her and her family when she tried to stop the sexual assaults and cut ties with him, according to court records and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In Tuscola County, Digiacomo was sentenced to the following:

Count 1: Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1st degree, 18.75-60 years served consecutive with;

Count 2: CSC 1st Degree – 18.75-60 years served consecutively with Count 1;

Count 3: CSC 2nd Degree, 10-15 years served consecutively with Counts 1 and 2;

Counts 4 and 5: CSC 3rd Degree, 10-15 years served concurrently;

Count 6: CSC 4th Degree, 16 months-2 years served concurrently; and,

Counts 7-9: 3 counts of felony firearm, 2 years served consecutive to counts 1,2, and 3 (with credit for approximately 505 days).

A trial date has not been set for what Digiacomo is accused of in Genesee County, but Digiacomo has been charged with the following:

four counts of first-degree CSC, felonies punishable by life in prison;

one count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison;

four counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison;

one count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or a $500 fine;

one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by four years and/or a $2,000 fine; and

one count of felony firearm, a felony punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors” Nessel said.