LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Clinton County man said things are feeling “surreal” after winning $125,514 in the Monthly Jackpot lottery game.

The 49-year-old was selected in a random drawing on Jan. 11. According to the Michigan Lottery, the winner earned entries by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online.

“I had been playing the Monthly Jackpot game quite a bit, and I knew there was a second chance associated with playing, but I wasn’t sure what the second chance prize was,” said the player.

The player, who chose to stay anonymous, said he plans on telling his family by brandishing the check.

“This couldn’t have happened at a better time for our family!” he said.

With the winnings, the man plans to pay bills and take a vacation.