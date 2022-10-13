JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man recently won $25,000 for life in a drawing from the Michigan lottery.

“I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball,” said Watson. “The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned.

Watson bought his ticket online.

“I woke my wife up to tell her the good news and she thought she was dreaming,” continued Watson. “It’s not a dream, but sure feels like it is!”

Rather than taking the $25,000 annual payments, Watson chose to get his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

With his winnings, Watson plans to pay off debt and save the remainder.