LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lucky Michigan man is now a millionaire.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot and won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X100 instant game.

Here’s the kicker, he chose to play the Lucky X100 game after the regular two games he plays were out.

“I scratched the ticket as soon as I got in my car and when I saw I’d won the $2 million prize, I was in total shock!” the anonymous player said. “I called my wife right away and told her I was on my way home with amazing news.”

The 60-year-old bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 6225 Eastman Ave. in Midland.

“I usually play the Ultimate Millions or $60,000,000 Cash Blowout game,” the anonymous player said. “When I stopped at the gas station, I asked for those two tickets and they had sold out of them, so I decided to try the new Lucky X100 game.”

The big winner recently obtained his prize. He chose to receive $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

The 60-year-old lucky winner plans to he plans to buy a new car, invest, and share his funds with family.

“I have won smaller amounts of a couple hundred dollars in the past, but I always believed I would win a big prize one day,” the anonymous player said. “I can’t believe it finally happened.”

For the Lucky X100 game, each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

More than $74 million in prizes are still up for grabs.