Michigan may add third gender option to driver’s licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office is working to add a third gender option on Michigan licenses.

The possibility to add a non-binary option might be complete by 2021, according to our media partners at MLive.

After department software prevented previous attempts for a third gender designation, Benson allowed the process to change gender designation to be made easier.

Individuals can change their designation by filling out a form, visiting an office to have their photo taken and paying the $9 correction fee for a driver’s license or $10 fee for a state ID.

Prior to a change in 2016, people had to have surgery to get the designation changed on their ID.

