LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 150 soldiers gathered with their families on Saturday, May 7 as they prepared to leave for their deployment in the Middle East.

Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard 1436th Engineer Company (EN CO) based out of Montague gathered with their families and guests at Montague High School prior to their deployment.

“The Michigan National Guard maintains a high level of readiness, continuously prepared to deploy and serve our nation’s interests at a moment’s notice,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These Soldiers serve with an unrelenting dedication to their mission and we, in turn, must continue to make sure their families feel supported during their time away from home.”

“Our Michigan National Guard Family Programs Office is vital to the success of our Soldiers as they deploy

overseas in support of U.S. Central Command,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence E. Schloegl, assistant

adjutant general and deputy director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Through

outreach, programming and the strength of our communities, we will support these families as they support

their loved ones serving our nation.”

This is the third deployment for the 1436 EN CO, known by their slogan, ‘Show the path, lead the way.’

The unit’s last deployment was in September 2010 to Kuwait with missions into Iraq.

“We will be operating under Operation Spartan Shield and our mission is to conduct general construction

operations throughout the area,” said U.S. Army Capt. Kevin Robinson, commander of the 1436th EN CO. “Our Soldiers will be constructing parking lots, hangars, housing and other necessary military construction while in theater.”

The soldiers are anticipated to be deployed for up to a year.