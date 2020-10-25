Michigan native among 2 killed in Navy plane crash

UNDATED (WOOD) — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot killed in a plane crash during training in Alabama as a southeast Michigan native.

Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, was from Wixom, near Detroit.

An undated courtesy image of Ensign Morgan Garrett.

Also killed in the crash was U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, Weddington, North Carolina, the Navy said in a Sunday release.

“Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten,” the Navy said.

Ross, an instructor, and her student Garrett crashed in Foley, Alabama, which is between Mobile and Pensacola, Florida, during a training flight Friday evening.

Though the crash happened in a residential neighborhood, no one else was injured.