Michigan nurse suspended for allegedly stealing several syringes filled with hydromorphone

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Dearborn Heights registered nurse was summarily suspended by state regulators for several possible violations including attempting to illegally obtain a controlled substance.



The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served an order summarily suspending the registered nurse license of Rana Holman after filing an administrative complaint with multiple allegations against Holman.



The complaint alleges Holman diverted pre-filled syringes of hydromorphone and confessed to replacing the stolen syringes with another substance.



It goes on to allege, she entered a facility’s medication room on days she was not scheduled to work and accessed the narcotics cabinet.



16 patients complained of uncontrollable pain associated with their procedures after receiving medication from the stock of syringes that she had stolen from.



Facility staff inventoried its supply of pre-filled hydromorphone syringes and found that 23 syringes appeared to have been tampered with.



On one occasion, facility staff observed surveillance footage of Holman placing a pre-filled hydromorphone syringe in her purse.



The violations allegedly took place at two facilities in Southfield.



“LARA strives to protect patients from health care professionals who violate the law,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “The license of this health professional was suspended to safeguard the public.”



The Michigan Public Health Code provides for summary suspension of licenses when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.



An order of summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public and not a final determination that a licensee has violated the Public Health Code.



LARA encourages anyone to file complaints against licensed health professionals who may allegedly be risking public health, safety or welfare.