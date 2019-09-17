Michigan officers offering active shooter classes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan's Department of Treasury received $4,639,247.70 for the state's general fund after reaching a settlement with Equifax.

The 50-state settlement, announced in July, is the result of Equifax’s massive 2017 data breach and is the largest data breach enforcement action in history.

Two years ago, Equifax, one of the largest consumer reporting agencies in the world, announced a data breach affecting more than 147 million consumers.

Under the terms of the settlement, Equifax agreed to provide a single Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million and also offer affected consumers extended credit-monitoring services for a total of 10 years.