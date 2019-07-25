Michigan official testifies on PFAS contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The head of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team testified before Congress for more federal support in combatting PFAS contamination.
Steve Sliver spoke before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment.
Sliver briefed the subcommittee on Michigan’s $50 million effort to protect the public from contamination identified at more than 60 active and abandoned industrial and military sites throughout the state.
“Michigan urges the Federal government to move more swiftly in addressing PFAS issues,” added Sliver. “We also urge Congress to ensure proactive states, like Michigan, are provided financial assistance to ensure that our citizens are protected from these chemicals.”
PFAS compounds are a group of emerging and potentially harmful contaminants used in thousands of applications globally including firefighting foam, food packaging, and many other consumer products.
