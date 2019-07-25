Michigan official testifies on PFAS contamination

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Eastbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to traffic at Reniger Court this weekend.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on Homer Street and east on Saginaw Street to Grand River Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

Signs will be in place along the detour route.

The closure will begin at around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26th and is scheduled to re-open before the morning rush hour on Monday July 29th.

The closure is associated with the ongoing Infrastructure Restructure project.