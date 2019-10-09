Michigan officials award over $12k in grants to control invasive plants

Michigan officials awarded 13 projects grant awards to help control invasive plants.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Water Resources Division awarded $12,300 under the Aquatic Invasive Plant Control Grant Program.
Invasive species are not native to Michigan and cause economic and environmental harm, according to EGLE.
The goal of the 13 projects is to control aquatic invasive plant species using physical or chemical methods. The grants to lake associations and local governments in 12 counties include Clark Lake in Jackson County, Duck Lake in Calhoun County, Lake Lansing in Ingham County, and Thompson Lake in Livingston County. The 2019 grant opportunity focused on permit fees.
Fifty-three applications totaling $44,400 were received. Applicants who were denied grants either had incomplete applications or included native aquatic plant treatment in their proposals. Native plants help with water quality and provide food for fish as well as wildlife.
The Aquatic Invasive Plant Control Grant Program will continue in 2020.
