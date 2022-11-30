LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been exactly one year since four students were killed and seven others were injured at Oxford High School, and officials are paying their respects to the victims and families.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer described those killed as “four beautiful souls,” and said the shooting was an event that changed the community forever.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Nov. 17, 2022)

One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe.” Gov. Whitmer

The governor also ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff across the Great Lakes State.

(Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist described his family’s shock and heartbreak after the shooting.

“As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community. On behalf of the state of Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

State Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s statement touched on grief and the many forms that it takes.