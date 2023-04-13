LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials from several organizations and offices are reacting to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signing of a gun safety bill package on Thursday that includes universal background checks and safe storage rules.

Gov. Whitmer signed the package at Michigan State University, two months after the school was the site of a tragic shooting.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin was in attendance for the signing at MSU and released the following statement in support of the legislation:

Today’s signing is a historic moment for Michigan, marking the most significant statewide action on gun violence in decades — and this from a state where many of us grew up with guns. It’s an incredible victory, and I’m so proud of the Michigan Legislature, the student advocates and parent groups, and especially the Oxford and MSU families, who worked so hard to make this happen. It’s how government is supposed to work, and sets the standard for the entire country on how to respond with action in the face of a tragedy.” U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Gabrielle Giffords, a former congresswoman and founder of gun violence prevention organization GIFFORDS, said she applauded Michigan getting the package passed.

This is a great day for Michiganders. The gun safety bills signed into law today will undoubtedly save lives and make the state of Michigan a safer place to live. No one should have to go about their lives and fear gun violence. Today’s bill signing was a major step forward to stopping gun violence in Michigan. We thank Governor Whitmer, Speaker Tate, Leader Brinks, and all the legislators who supported these important bills and the advocates who made this bill a reality.” Gabrielle Giffords, founder of gun violence prevention organization GIFFORDS

State Rep. Ranjeev Puri posted on Twitter calling the legislation’s signing a “monumental day” for Michigan.