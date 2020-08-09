Michigan officials report 514 additional COVID-19 cases today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 87,403 total coronavirus cases and 6,249 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 514 cases and two deaths from yesterday.
Today’s death total has been reduced by one. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 86,889 cases and 6,247 deaths.
On Friday, the state agency said 63,636 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.
