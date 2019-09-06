Michigan officials revoke priest’s license

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she is "deeply concerned" that a former campaign worker is accused of using his ties to her to allegedly extort the owner of a car rental company that has drawn scrutiny from her office.

Nessel's spokeswoman issued a statement Friday, two days after a lawsuit was filed in federal court against Dimitriy Movsesyan. The founder of Executive Car Rental accused him of extorting him for money while noting his relationship with Nessel, whose office is investigating consumer complaints against the company.