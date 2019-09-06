LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials revoke the counseling license of a former priest accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.
Today, the Michigan Board of Counseling revoked the educationally limited counselor’s license of Lawrence Ventline a former priest with the Archdiocese of Detroit. Ventline was also fined $5,000.
The action today follows a suspension of his license from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs in May.
“LARA remains focused on holding our health professionals accountable and we’re pleased that the board decided to revoke the counselor’s license,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks.
Ventline failed to file a formal response to a complaint filed by the Attorney General’s Office for allegations of sexual assault.
Under the Public Health Code, when a defendant does not respond to a complaint, the board considers the allegations to be undisputed and true.
“Unfortunately, the statute of limitations bars us from prosecuting Mr. Ventline for any crimes we believe he may have committed,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The attorney general encourages residents who may have any information regarding alleged abuse involving Ventline or any clergy member to file a confidential complaint online or by calling (844) 324 – 3374.
LARA encourages all concerned residents, patients, parents, and peers to file complaints against licensed health professionals who may allegedly be risking public health, safety or welfare.
Michigan officials revoke priest’s license
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials revoke the counseling license of a former priest accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.