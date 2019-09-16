Michigan professional development program for woman announced

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – A yearlong program is aiming at help woman develop leadership skills.
The Olivet College Cultivating Women Leaders Speaker Series is for high school and college students to develop confidence and leadership skills.
The free events showcase women role models such as WLNS News Anchor Sheri Jones who will be the featured presenter at the first event scheduled for this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Mott Auditorium.
Sheri Jones anchors the 6 and 11 o’clock news for WLNS TV 6 and leads the Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan Program. Her weekly Crime Stoppers report has aided in the capture of many of Mid-Michigan’s most-wanted fugitive felons. Jones’ programs and work have earned numerous awards, and she is dedicated to community service, volunteer work and advocating for crime victims’ rights.
The events provide personal and professional development advice from speakers who have overcome obstacles and challenges in today’s communities and workplaces.
