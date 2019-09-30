Michigan provides $1.6M to upgrade former manufacturing site

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WLNS) – A contaminated property will be redeveloped with help from the state.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded a $600,000 grant and million dollar loan for a property in the city of Woodhaven.
The $600,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant and $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Loan is being provided to safely reuse a 9-acre former manufacturing site.
The company made coated underground transmission pipes from the 1940s to the early 1980s. The process contaminated the soil which was contained with a cap and trench system. That system contained the contamination, but prevented redevelopment of the site. The new funding will be used to remove the contaminated soil and the trench so the property can be safely developed.
Woodhaven Retail Management will build restaurants, retail, office buildings, and a park with a playground and small amphitheater. The $12 million redevelopment will create 320 full-time and 80 part-time jobs.
The city will not use General Operation Funds to complete the project because they plan to repay the brownfield loan with a portion of the developer’s property taxes.
