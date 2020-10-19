Michigan ranked 4th in the Country for COVID-19 deaths in Spring, now its 37th; Health officials explain encouraging trend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) In early Spring, Michigan had very similar single day coronavirus infection rates to what Michiganders are experiencing today. However in April, the number of people dying per day was often in the triple digits. Now we are seeing the death rate drop to the teens.

courtesy of michigan.gov

According to Chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, in the Spring Michigan ranked fourth in the Country for the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus, but now we are the 37th.

On Monday, Dr. Khaldun spoke in front of Michigan’s COVID-19 committee and explained the reason for the drop-off in deaths is linked to medical professionals having more time to learn how the virus works. There are also better treatments to help people, like steroids for those who need to use a ventilator. Hospitals are not as overwhelmed and unlike the Spring, today more young people are contracting the virus so their survival rate is higher.

Even thought the death rate is down, Dr. Khaldun warns its not the only thing people should be concerned about. Unlike the flu and the common cold, many people with the coronavirus experience symptoms well after they are considered to have recovered.

“As a practicing ER doctor I can tell you I’m still seeing patients that are coming into the emergency departments after they supposedly recovered from COVID-19 and they’re still struggling with symptoms and sometimes they have to be placed back in the hospital.”

Dr. Khaldun went on to say she is very concerned things in Michigan could become worse than what we saw in the Spring if people do not stay vigilant. Until a vaccine is available the best way to protect yourself and others is to mask up and wash your hands.