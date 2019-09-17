Michigan receives over $4.6 million from Equifax

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Would you know what to do in the case of an active shooter?

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is offering "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" to help the community know what to do in case of an active shooter.

Since January of 2017, over 1300 Ottawa County residents have taken the course.

The classes are free, but registration is required because space is limited.

Currently, one class is being offered on September 23rd and another is on October 1st.