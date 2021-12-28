Michigan Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional map

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved their final Congressional map.

The commission approved the U.S. House map known as “Chestnut” which will outline state’s Congressional maps for the next 10 years.

The map got approved by eight of the 13 commissioners.

“Chestnut” was one of one of three maps that the commissioners put forward and was subject to 45 days of public comment before the final vote.

Immediately after the final map was approved, U.S. Congresswoman Haley Stevens announced that she will be filing to re-run for election in the new 11th District of Michigan.