LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unemployment rates dropped in 11 labor markets in Michigan in July, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced.

“Michigan’s labor market was stable in July,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives in a press release. “Modest jobless rate reductions occurred throughout multiple regions over the month.”

Regional jobless rates in Michigan ranged from 3.5% to 6.7%. Most reductions were minor with a median decrease of 0.1%.

Jobless rates in Flint and Lansing areas advanced, and Battle Creek, Jackson, Muskegon and Saginaw remained unchanged.

Overall, jobless rates dropped in 17 labor markets with a median decrease of 1.6%.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release.