Michigan regulators order steps after fire threatened heat

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - A lifelong Jackson resident is helping feed the homeless this Fourth of July and inviting the community to come out and help, according to our partners a MLive.

Wanda Beavers who is known in her neighborhood as "Mama Tu-Tu," is hosting a barbecue to feed the homeless near her home.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. on July 4th at the northeast corner of W. Biddle and Williams street.

Anyone who likes barbecued ribs and wants to help feed Jackson's homeless is invited to Wanda Beavers' house for a community Fourth of July gathering.

"It's rough not having a place to go on the holidays," Beavers said. "I had one man who told me he couldn't remember the last time he had ribs, so I thought I could put together a nice barbecue for the homeless and anyone else who wants to come by."

Beavers is anticipating between 100 and 200 people to attend. She is asking anyone who has the means to bring a dish to share to do so.

Her intent is to feed those in need, but anyone who's in the neighborhood and hungry is welcome to join and enjoy the barbecue, she said.