LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Legislative Republicans have some suggestions on where the governor should go on issues that the GOP thinks should be covered.

On the surface, the concept seems so unfair. Whoever is governor, he or she gets center-stage attention for their State of the State message, statewide TV coverage and loads of headlines trumpeting the speech.

It’s unfair because the opposing party, in this case, the GOP, is relegated to scramble for coverage that is confined to an audience of capitol reporters who, out of fairness, are obliged to cover what they have to say.

But the minority party has to play the game, even though the outcome is preordained. She will get more attention than the other guys.

The Republicans want the governor to talk about tax cuts. She will do that, and while the two sides have some differences on how to get there, there is no question there will be bi-partisan compromising to give citizens a chunk of the state’s $9.2 billion surplus.

The two sides also agree that the roads need to be fixed and the Republicans critique her for her 45 cent gas tax hike and selling bonds to get the job done.

“What is her road plan going into the next four years? She put the state on the credit card on road funding,” said Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt.

The two sides, however, will have some disagreements on the law enforcement front in general, and the gun safety issue, in particular, and dealing with imprisoned felons.

The governor will call for common-sense gun safety measures and GOP leader Matt Hall is worried about the governor and her friends going overboard.

“If she starts opening doors and letting all those violent criminals out, that funding isn’t going to work,” said Hall. “We’re hoping to not repeat some of those radical policies we have seen from the Democrats.”

Both sides agree that they need to work together, and if this legislative year is like the rest, sometimes they will and sometimes they won’t, we’re about to find out which is which.