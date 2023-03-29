LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rest stops and welcome centers throughout Michigan are displaying posters that aim to start family conversations about drug use prevention among children.

The Michigan Department of Transportation partnered with TalkSooner.org to “Make the Chatter Matter,” or encourage adults to start prevention conversations with their kids while traveling together, especially during Spring Break travel.

(Photo/Michigan Department of Transportation)

According to MDOT, the posters will be shown at “many” of Michigan’s 77 rest areas and Welcome Centers.

“MDOT’s top concern is safety, so looking to prevent drug abuse and potential impaired driving is a natural extension of our mission and values,” said MDOT director Brad Wieferich. “We’re happy to play a role in fostering healthy, safe families and communities.”