Photos are courtesy of the MSP First District’s Twitter page.

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say one driver’s carelessness resulted in a tractor-trailer overturning in Brighton Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.

The semi-tractor trailer was carrying mail on I-96 at Fowlerville Road when the semi ran off the road and overturned.

The road was closed for two hours after the crash, Michigan State Police said.

The driver was cited for careless driving, and no one was injured in the crash.