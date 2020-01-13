Michigan Secretary of State offices have network outage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A network outage has limited services at Michigan Secretary of State offices.

Driver’s license transactions are currently unavailable at branch offices or online, according to a Michigan Secretary of State’s Office Facebook Post.

The network operated by the Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators is currently down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

