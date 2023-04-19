LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Senate just passed gun control bills that are focused on red flag laws, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The legislation passed by the Senate on Wednesday creates the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act.

It temporarily prohibits someone from having access to guns if a judge determines a person poses a threat to themselves or someone else. The bills have already passed the Michigan House.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two gun related policies into law. These involve safe storage and universal background checks. She says she will sign the red flag legislation when it gets to her desk.

Meanwhile, Nessel celebrated the latest move from the Michigan Senate.

“This law will save lives,” Nessel said. “What is clear, after years of witnessing horrific gun violence across school campuses, places of worship, and elsewhere, is that some people simply should not have firearms. And often, whether the need to remove a person’s access to a firearm is acute or enduring, there are egregious and abundant warning signs. This law will allow concerned friends, family, and law enforcement to act in a way that prevents senseless gun violence and deaths in our state.”

Nessel said that if these laws are challenged in court, she will defend them.

“When these laws are enacted, I will use every tool of my office to ensure Michigan residents are informed of these laws and that they will be vigorously enforced,” Nessel said.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.