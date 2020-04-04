Michigan seniors can get free meal delivery, daily wellness checks during coronavirus outbreak

Michigan (WLNS) – The need for enhanced senior services has grown with the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan, and the state has received new funding to help, according to our media partners MLive.

A March 18 federal act increased funding to states for nutrition services, and Michigan will get $7.5 million, according to a state news release. Of that, $5 million is set aside for home-delivered meals.

Residents 60 and older are eligible for home-delivery or pick-up meals during the outbreak.

Seniors can also request a daily wellness-check phone calls.

“COVID-19 is a threat to Michiganders, particularly older adults who are most vulnerable to complications related to the virus,” Dr. Alexis Travis, a deputy director within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said in a news release. “Nutrition services are a lifeline for the nearly 100,000 older adults we serve through these programs.”

The program isn’t new, but the additional funding comes as officials anticipate a greater need for meals – specifically home-delivered ones – during the pandemic, MDHHS Public Information Officer Bob Wheaton said.