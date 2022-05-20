EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Many long-time Lansing locals know the name Don Miller.

The 67-year-old was denied parole again by the Michigan Department of Corrections on Thursday.

I would like to thank Randy Gilbert as well as his sister Lisa for their tireless efforts to keep this serial killer behind bars. They, as well as I, would like to thank everyone who has participated in this matter as well as those who sent the Michigan Department of Corrections letters communicating their beliefs that this serial killer should not be released. Finally, Randy, Lisa, and I, as well as all of the victims of Don Miller, would like to thank Eaton County’s Michigan House Representatives Angela Witwer and Sarah Lightner for their sponsorship of House Bills 4562 and 4563 which allowed MDOC the ability to deny Miller parole eligibility for 5 years. This extended period of time allows victims time to heal and limits the level of revictimization that occurs with annual parolereview.” Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd

Miller, an East Lansing High School graduate and Michigan State University alum, strangled and stabbed several women in the late 1970’s.

The man eventually admitted to killing four women and was convicted of attempting to murder two others in 1979.

He is serving a sentence of 30 to 50 years. He was also convicted of being a prisoner in possession of a weapon in 1994.

Back in 2016, Miller’s request for parole was also denied, with Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz saying that Miller’s parole was turned down partly because the board felt he could pose a risk to the public.

Miller won’t be eligible for parole for another five years, making his next parole eligibility date Aug. 29, 2027.