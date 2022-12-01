WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — University of Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The felony charge comes from an incident on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.

Details about the arrest are unclear at this time, but Smith was officially charged on Wednesday.

Smith has started every game for the Wolverines this season, including the games after the incident.

He has 43 tackles this season, with 2.5 tackles for loss.

After the games against Maryland, Penn State, Illinois, and Ohio State, Smith shared the defensive player of the week honors, according to the University of Michigan.

Attorney John A. Shea is representing Smith, according to court records.

Smith is from Grand Rapids and played high school football for East Kentwood.