EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking with media Monday after a tough home loss to Northwestern.

The Spartans lost both games they played last week, first a 70-52 road loss to Notre Dame, and then a 70-63 loss at the Breslin Center to open Big Ten play.

Michigan State has had a grueling schedule up to this point, with multiple trips to the west coast and just three home games.

In addition, the Spartans have been short handed, with forward Malik Hall and guard Jaden Akins both missing significant time. Akins returned to the court on Sunday, but appeared to tweak his injured foot again, despite finishing the game. Hall is still in a walking boot and will likely miss more time, but you can expect an update from Izzo Monday.

