EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University administrator was asked to resign after accusations of drunk behavior and sexual misconduct.

Documents released by the university reported that the former Dean of Students, Anthony Williams Jr., was asked to step down because of his misconduct.

Williams is at the center of yet another instance where an MSU staff member has stepped down after being accused of violating campus relationship and sexual misconduct policies.

Former business school dean Sanjay Gupta also was asked to resign after being accused of not reporting an incident in August 2022.

The difference between Williams Jr. and Gupta is that Williams himself is the cause of the violation.

A document shared with 6 News addresses Williams about the “inappropriate behavior” at a regional conference in Chicago in November 2022.

The letter was signed by Senior Vice President Vennie Gore.

A letter signed by Senior Vice President Vennie Gore details Williams’ actions at a regional conference in Chicago.

The letter referenced “a level of consumption of alcohol, which led to disruptive behavior at the hotel bar.”

The report added that Williams had “interactions with a female delegate that was perceived as unwanted” and Williams actually had to be removed from the hotel bar by security staff.

Due to his resignation, the university agreed to give Williams three months of transitional pay, along with the “acceptance” of his resignation.

The letter features echoes of MSU’s past of sweeping misconduct under the rug.

But why opt for resignation rather than termination?

6 News reached out to Williams and Gore, but have not heard back from either, and university officials who released the documents said they have no further comment.

All of this comes after MSU has made multiple claims about trying to be more transparent with students, staff and the surrounding community.