EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football player Khary Crump Jr., also known as KJ, was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Crump was charged with a felony on Nov. 29 for allegedly punching a University of Michigan football player in the tunnel after a game on Oct. 29.

Six other players were charged in connection to the altercation. That includes Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young, who were all charged with misdemeanor assault.

The Associated Press reported that Michigan’s head football coach Jim Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched, and Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help Green.

Green was reportedly left with a concussion.

As a part of his bond conditions, Crump cannot drink, use drugs or buy/have firearms in his possession.

Additionally, Crump is not allowed to contact Gemon Green or Ja’Den McBurrows, as well as MSU teammate Jacoby Windman, who was charged with assault and battery in connection to the brawl.

The redshirt sophomore is not playing or practicing with the team. In addition to the four games already served, Crump was suspended for eight games in the 2023 season.

Crump’s next court date is set for Dec. 8 around 9 a.m. via Zoom.