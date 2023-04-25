The U.S. News and World Report has named multiple Michigan State University graduate programs as “first in the nation.”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. News and World Report named multiple Michigan State University graduate programs as “first in the nation.”

Specifically, MSU’s College of Education has nine of it’s graduate programs ranked in the report’s top 15.

MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff called the report “another validation of the exceptional quality of Michigan State’s graduate programs.”

Woodruff said that the strategic plans for the university hope to increase that number of ranked programs.

“Our 2030 strategic plan is spurring us to increase the number of ranked programs MSU offers,” Woodruff said.

Another program highlighted in the report includes the university’s supply chain management graduate program.

The supply chain and logistics program has ranked No. 1 in the report for it’s seventh year in a row.

Other programs that garnered recognition include the nuclear physics graduate program, which was ranked at No. 2.

In 2024 rankings, MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine was raked at No. 15 overall.

You can view the full report here.