Michigan State-Maryland game canceled

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The football game between Michigan State and Maryland set for Saturday, Dec. 19 in College Park, Maryland, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Terrapin program and will not be rescheduled.



Maryland announced on Thursday afternoon that the game was canceled “under the guidance and advice from university medical staff.” For Maryland’s complete release, please click here: https://umterps.com/news/2020/12/17/maryland-athletics-cancels-saturdays-football-game-against-michigan-state.aspx



“While we were looking forward to finishing the regular season this Saturday at Maryland, we certainly understand the decision to cancel the game,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff will always be our No. 1 priority.

“I want to thank our medical staff for everything they have done for our program all season long. They have done a tremendous job keeping us safe and we’ve worked hard as a team to remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols.”