LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Motor carrier officers with Michigan State Police will join forces with state police from Illinois and Indiana to crack down on the I-94 freeway.

The operation, “Eyes on 94,” aims to prevent commercial vehicle crashes.

The tri-state effort began Monday and will go through Friday.

Officers will focus on violations made by commercial vehicle drivers like distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use and failure to slow down or move over.

“This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

According to the Michigan Vehicle Code, a commercial vehicle is defined as a motor vehicle or multiple motor vehicles used in commerce to transport passengers or property under one or more of the following circumstances:

It is designed to transport 16 or more passengers, including the driver

It has a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight, whichever is greater, of 26,001 pounds or more

It has a gross combination weight rating or gross combination weight, whichever is greater, of 26,001 pounds or more, inclusive of towed units with a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight, whichever is greater, of more than 10,000 pounds

A motor vehicle carrying hazardous material and on which is required to be posted a placard as defined and required under 49 CFR parts 100 to 199

A commercial motor vehicle doesn’t include a vehicle used exclusively to transport personal possessions or family members for nonbusiness purposes.