PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — A man has been missing from Portland since Dec. 2, and troopers with the Michigan State Police’s Lakeview Post need help to find him.

Police say James Gary “Lucky” Haislip, 42, is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 190 pounds.

Haislip has hazel eyes and a shaved head.

According to a tweet from MSP Sixth District, Haislip has a traumatic brain injury.

Officials believe that the 42-year-old may be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on Lucky’s location is asked to call the Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.