UPDATE: According to the Lansing Police Dept. the teen girl has been located.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are seeking assistance with locating a runaway teenager.

Dezyre Ann Rouble is a 14-year-old female who left her home in Eaton Rapids around midnight on July 17.

She has with her a black Nike backpack and was wearing Birkenstock shoes. Her family believes she may be in the Eaton Rapids area.

Rouble is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with brown eyes.

If you see her, you can contact MSP at 517-322-1907, with reference #11-2944-23.