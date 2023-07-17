UPDATE: According to the Lansing Police Dept. the teen girl has been located.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are seeking assistance with locating a runaway teenager.
Dezyre Ann Rouble is a 14-year-old female who left her home in Eaton Rapids around midnight on July 17.
She has with her a black Nike backpack and was wearing Birkenstock shoes. Her family believes she may be in the Eaton Rapids area.
Rouble is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with brown eyes.
If you see her, you can contact MSP at 517-322-1907, with reference #11-2944-23.