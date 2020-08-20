Michigan State Police searching for missing and endangered four-month-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- The final dollar amount of this massive settlement is still in the works, but attorneys for the people of Flint say the bulk of the money will go to the most vulnerable no matter what number the court lands on.

"80 percent of the settlement will go to the children," attorney Michael Pitt said. "64 and a half percent of the settlement will go to children six and under. These children are the most affected by exposure to lead and other contaminants in the water."