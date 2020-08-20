Michigan State Police searching for missing and endangered four-month-old girl

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a four-month-old baby girl.
Ivy Delarosa is 2’1 and weighs 15 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. The four-month-old was last seen in a yellow onesie in the 17000 block of Dora Street in Melvindale.
The baby was taken by the boyfriend of the biological mother. The 47-year-old boyfriend Richard Delarosa is possibly heading to a family members location in Detroit, Michigan or Perrysburg, Ohio.
Authorities believe they may be in a dark blue 2003 Mercury Montana with Ohio plates. The license plate number is GUL5787.
Anyone with information is encouraged to immediately call 9-1-1 or the Melvindale Police Department at (313) 429 – 1070 at extension #2.
