READING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen Rochelle Lawson?

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Jackson Post have been searching for Lawson since she was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen at her home in Reading.

She is white, 5-foot-3, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Lawson is known to have medical issues.

Anyone with information regarding Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.