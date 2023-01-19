LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore.

That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons.

The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments.

“There are times when we work very closely with them and those assets are in play so we will have to figure out how to pick up that slack,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Since 2015, four MSP troopers have died in the line of duty. Two of them were on motorcycles.