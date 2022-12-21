LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the Great Lakes State is set to get a hefty amount of winter weather later in the week.

Officials with the Michigan State Police are asking Michiganders to be flexible when it comes to holiday travel.

“Winter weather can be highly unpredictable, and we encourage residents to start their travel early, if possible, or delay if plans are flexible,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

Sweeney went on to say that the most important thing that people can do is to be ready ahead of time.

MSP has the following tips for keeping your car weather ready:

Carry an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with essential items such as salt, sand, a shovel, food and blankets.

Ensure your car has the proper mix of antifreeze and water in the cooling system and that windshield washing fluid is topped off.

Keep tires at the car manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

Keep the fuel tank near full to prevent freezing of the fuel line.

When traveling, let someone know your destination, route and expected arrival time.

MSP has the following winter preparedness tips:

Develop a 72-hour emergency supply kit that includes items like a three-day supply of food and water, a battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and emergency contact information.

Know the difference between a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Storm Warning. A Winter Storm Watch means a winter storm is possible in your area. A Winter Storm Warning means a winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.

Identify an alternative heat source and supply of fuel in the event of a power outage.

Listen to the radio and TV for weather reports and emergency information.

Stay inside during winter storms. If you do go outside, wear several layers of lightweight clothing, a hat and gloves to prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs.

For those requiring oxygen, ensure you have a backup power source in case of long-term power outages

