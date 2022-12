SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are warning people to slow down over the holidays.

In a post on the MSP Third District Twitter page, officials said they stopped a driver Friday morning going 99 mph on I-75 in Saginaw County.

MSP said troopers will be ‘working overtime’ to slow down speeding through the holidays.

“Don’t add a speeding ticket to your expenses this month,” MSP said.