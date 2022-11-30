EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University researcher was part of a recent discovery in the world of cancer treatment.

Geoffrey Laumet, along with a team of scientists from the University of Lille, the University of Strasbourg and the Pasteur Institute of Lille in France and the University of Coimbra in Portugal, found that an existing drug may be able to help reduce the effects of cisplatin.

Cisplatin, according to MSUToday, was discovered at MSU back in 1965. The drug is used to treat testicular, ovarian, bladder, lung, stomach, head and neck cancers.

Though cisplatin is an effective chemotherapy treatment, the potential side effects of the drug are tough.

According to Mayo Clinic, the common side effects of cisplatin include the following:

Black, tarry stools

blood in urine or stools

burning, numbness, tingling, or painful sensations

change in frequency of urination or amount of urine

cough or hoarseness

difficulty in breathing

dizziness

drowsiness

feeling of fullness in the ears

fever or chills

increased thirst

loss of appetite

loss of balance

loss of hearing

lower back or side pain

nausea or vomiting

painful or difficult urination

pinpoint red spots on skin

ringing or buzzing in the ears

swelling of the feet or lower legs

trouble in hearing

unsteadiness or awkwardness

unusual bleeding or bruising

weakness in the arms, hands, legs, or feet

Laumet and his team found that the drug istradefylline can alleviate peripheral neuropathy and improve tumor control.

Istradefylline is typically used in combination with other drugs to treat Parkinson’s disease, Mayo Clinic reported.

“The exact interaction between istradefylline and cisplatin remains to be determined but we do know that tumor cells and cells that are stressed by the toxicity of cisplatin will release a lot of adenosines,” Laumet said. “Istradefylline blocks the effects of adenosine.”

Researchers in France and Portugal also found that istradefylline can reduce kidney toxicity.

Testing of the drug has only been done on animal models, with the next step of research to be done in human clinical trials.

Laumet described the preclinical research results as “promising.”

“In the future with istradefylline, the hope is that patients would be able to keep taking cisplatin without side effects or losing the drug’s effectiveness,” said Laumet.