EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, we hear from the Spartan football team after a massive bounce back win.

Michigan State was able to pull of a surprise upset against previously ranked No. 16 Illinois. This week’s show kicks off with a breakdown of that game’s top plays, and how they contributed to a crucial MSU victory.

Plus, we hear from MSU linebacker Cal Haladay, who was recently named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after making plays all over the field against Illinois.

You’ll also hear from Keon Coleman, an exciting dual-sport athlete that laces up not only for Mel Tucker on the gridiron but also for Tom Izzo on the hardwood.

Coleman gives an inside look at what it’s like to stay competitive at such a high level while splitting his focus between basketball and football, and talks about his breakout season in football.

And lastly, Mel Tucker returns for another sit-down interview in which he discusses lessons learned from the matchup against Illinois, and what his game plan is as the Spartans prepare to face off against Rutgers.

You don’t want to miss this week’s MSU Coaches Show. Check it out in the video player above.