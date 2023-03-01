LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 10 bills are being reviewed that would add additional restrictions to gun purchases, like expanding background checks and establishing red flag laws.

Wednesday’s hearing gave people affected by gun violence a chance to share their stories.

Medical experts and policy researchers urged the House Judiciary Committee and other lawmakers to pass the comprehensive package of bills.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian called gun violence a public health issue.

But it was the emotional testimony from two MSU students that brought some representatives to tears.

One student remembered calling his sister who was still on MSU’s campus and hiding in her dorm room the night of the February 13 shooting.

“She was in her dorm. She heard screens, she heard gunshots, she heard people running, she heard doors slamming, and I couldn’t do anything for her in those moments,” said Carl Grondin. “I was supposed to be her protector and last Monday the only thing I could do is tell her I love her and to stay quiet.”

While many who spoke today said they support the bills, some lawmakers on the committee were skeptical about the impact of expanding certain restrictions on handguns to rifles and shotguns would be effective

The committee plans to hear more from supporters and opponents of the bills next week.