Students write their feelings regarding the MSU shooting on notecards that will be preserved forever at the MSU Museum.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — February 13, 2023, represents a tragic day for Michigan State University after a gunman shot and killed three students and injured five others.

At exactly 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, people were able to talk about their experiences at a walkout.

As soon as freshman Gillian Robbins got an email telling her to Run, Hide, and Fight, she heard a second round of shots coming from the MSU Union.

“For the 5 hours, I barricaded my dorm and hid in my closet,” said Robbins.

Ever since Feb 13, Robbins hasn’t been able to talk about what she experienced, but Sunday’s walkout gave her the chance to express what she has bottled up.

“Honestly what really drew me here was the note card thing. I think I’ve been kind [of] realizing that keeping it all in is not very healthy, so I think writing it down is a really helpful coping mechanism for me,” said Robbins. “So, I think this was a really great opportunity to do that.”

The notes written Sunday will be kept forever in the MSU Museum to make sure attendees’ stories aren’t lost with time.

“The MSU Museum is going to make an exhibit out of them and that exhibit will stay up until I believe mid April,” said Hannah Greenspan, the organizer of Sunday’s walkout. “We also have talked with some other people about moving the exhibit around campus, and then after that the index cards will be preserved forever.”

If students didn’t have a chance to speak at Sunday’s event or write down their experiences, the MSU Museum will have index cards available for students so that those accounts are also included in the exhibit.