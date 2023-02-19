EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with Michigan State University are speaking Sunday afternoon to update the public on what’s next for MSU after Monday night’s shooting.

The press conference started at 1 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

“This is a different semester than anyone had hoped for,” read a release from Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas D. Jeitschko. “This coming week is not a return to normal, nor will this semester be.”

On Friday, it was announced that students will have the option for a credit/no credit grade reporting option for all 11 to 400-level undergraduate courses for the rest of the semester, the provost wrote. That decision can be made throughout the entire semester. Jeitschko urged students to reach out to their academic advisers to help with class accommodations.

There was no word on virtual classes or a hybrid semester, although by Friday night over 20,000 students had signed a petition urging the school to make that an option.

While urging students to give themselves and their peers grace and empathy, Jeitschko said instructors had been told not to rush to “catch up” and are encouraged to be flexible with their syllabus.

The release also said MSU would be beefing up its security.

“In addition to MSU Police and Public Safety, the East Lansing Police Department will be providing additional support to the university and have a greater presence on campus,” the release said.

