Michigan State University football scores touchdown during first play of the season

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) – Spartan fans didn’t have to wait long to see some big plays this season.

During the first play of the first game, Michigan State University scored a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats.

MSU’s starting quarterback, Payton Thorne, wasn’t announced until minutes before the game’s start. Thorne handed off the ball to Kenneth Walker III, a transfer from Wake Forest, who rushed 75 yards to score a touchdown.

An MSU running back hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since 2019.

It wasn’t long until MSU fans rejoiced a second time, as Walker quickly scored a second touchdown, setting the score at 14-0.

Stick with 6 News as we bring you the latest on MSU football. This story will be updated as the game progresses.

