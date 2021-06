EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, MSU Communications announced that the University would be hosting an in-person commemoration of Juneteenth. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of one of the final acts of the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The inaugural ceremony will include a panel discussion, music, food, and more.

The celebration will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Munn Field.